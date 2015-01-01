Abstract

Assessing motor competence is essential for evaluating the effectiveness of physical activity interventions that aim to maintain or improve older adults' function. However, assessing motor competence in older adults who have difficulties walking or standing is challenging, because few instruments or guidelines are appropriate for these frail older adults. This article aims to describe challenges in evaluating motor function among frail older adults, discuss strategies for adapting motor function assessments to their home settings, and provide recommendations for future clinical trials so that older adults with ambulatory difficulties can benefit from motor function assessment and physical activity programs. Data came from the baseline assessment of 116 participants of an ongoing clinical trial, "Promoting Seniors' Health with Home Care Aides (Pro-Home)". Our results demonstrated that the Pro-Home study involved participants who would be typically excluded from clinical trials and that the two instruments selected or developed for Pro-Home (Short Physical Performance Battery, Pro-Home Ankle Range of Motion Measure) captured a wide range of lower extremity motor competence with no or few missing data. Recommendations for future studies include knowing the target population thoroughly, developing trust and rapport with all parties involved, and continuously collaborating with interviewers who conduct assessments.

