Abstract

Long-term alterations of pulmonary function (mainly decreased airway conductance and capacity of the lungs to diffuse carbon monoxide (DLCO)) have been described after hyperbaric exposures. However, whether these alterations convey a higher risk for divers' safety has never been investigated before. The purpose of the present pilot study was to assess whether decreased DLCO is associated with modifications of the physiological response to diving. In this case-control observational study, 15 "fit-to-dive" occupational divers were split into two groups according to their DLCO measurements compared to references values, either normal (control) or reduced (DLCO group). After a standardized 20 m/40 min dive in a sea water pool, the peak-flow, vascular gas emboli (VGE) grade, micro-circulatory reactivity, inflammatory biomarkers, thrombotic factors, and plasmatic aldosterone concentration were assessed at different times post-dive. Although VGE were recorded in all divers, no cases of decompression sickness (DCS) occurred. Compared to the control, the latency to VGE peak was increased in the DLCO group (60 vs. 30 min) along with a higher maximal VGE grade (p < 0.0001). P-selectin was higher in the DLCO group, both pre- and post-dive. The plasmatic aldosterone concentration was significantly decreased in the control group (-30.4 ± 24.6%) but not in the DLCO group. Apart from a state of hypocoagulability in all divers, other measured parameters remained unchanged. Our results suggest that divers with decreased DLCO might have a higher risk of DCS. Further studies are required to confirm these preliminary results.

