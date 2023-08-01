|
Citation
|
Kachadourian LK, Duek O, Tsai J, Harpaz-Rotem I, Pietrzak RH. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37572698
|
Abstract
|
Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is prevalent in military veterans. Although exposure to trauma is subsumed under the diagnostic criteria for PTSD, there is great variability in index traumatic events, and the clinical presentation of PTSD may vary in individuals depending on the type of event experienced. We examined the relationship between different index traumas and PTSD symptoms in 3507 trauma-exposed U.S. military veterans who participated in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Military veterans; Ptsd symptoms; Traumatic events