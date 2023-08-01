Abstract

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is prevalent in military veterans. Although exposure to trauma is subsumed under the diagnostic criteria for PTSD, there is great variability in index traumatic events, and the clinical presentation of PTSD may vary in individuals depending on the type of event experienced. We examined the relationship between different index traumas and PTSD symptoms in 3507 trauma-exposed U.S. military veterans who participated in the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study.



RESULTS showed that interpersonal violence and combat/captivity was associated with greater overall severity of PTSD symptoms relative to illness/injury and disaster/accident. Interpersonal violence and combat/captivity were also associated with greater severity of intrusive, avoidance, negative affect, anhedonia, externalizing behaviors, and anxious and dysphoric arousal symptoms, relative to the other two categories. Implications of these findings for tailoring treatment approaches for PTSD in veterans are discussed.

