Abstract

AIM: Suicidal ideation (SI) is a severe mental health issue in the postpartum period. As depression is a major risk factor of SI, it is often considered that the risk factors of SI are the same as those of postpartum depression. However, SI occurs in women without postpartum depression as well. The aim of this study is to separately examine the prevalence and risk factors of SI in postpartum women with and without depression.



METHODS: We used data of 5688 postpartum women from a 2021 Japanese nation-wide survey, whose age and geographical distributions were nationally representative. Postpartum depression was evaluated with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) and SI was measured with the 10th item of EPDS.



RESULTS: The prevalence of SI in women with and without depression (EPDS≥9) was 51.8 % and 3.3 %, respectively. Younger age and low family support were risk factors common to both women with and without depression. Being single, currently working, history of depressive disorders, and family members' visits to support being cancelled were risk factors of SI for women with depression. In contrast, primipara, history of psychiatric disorders other than depressive disorders, infectious disease other than colds during pregnancy, and feeling of loneliness increased since COVID-19 were risk factor of SI for women without depression.



CONCLUSION: Although with a low prevalence, SI occurs in women without postpartum depression, which has unique risk factors indicating distinct psychopathological mechanisms. These findings call for tailored SI intervention strategies according to whether postpartum depression is present or not.

Language: en