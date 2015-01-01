|
Citation
|
Wojciechowski TW. J. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37571956
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Major depressive disorder and heavy-episodic drinking are risk factors for the development of anxiety. However, the interactive effect between these constructs for predicting anxiety symptoms remains understudied. AIMS: This study sought to examine how major depressive disorder moderates the relationship between heavy-episodic drinking frequency and the development of anxiety symptoms in adolescence and emerging adulthood among a sample of justice-involved youth, with expectations that the salience of this relationship may differ based on life-course stage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
anxiety; Major depressive disorder; heavy-episodic drinking; life-course