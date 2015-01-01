|
Citation
Rezapur-Shahkolai F, Vesali-Monfared E, Barati M, Tapak L. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2022; 22(4): e00564.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
DOI
PMID
37571935
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic injuries (RTIs) are one of the most critical factors that endanger human health. More specifically, head and neck injuries are the main causes of deaths and disabilities among motorcyclists. This study aimed to investigate the predictive factors of helmet use behavior among motorcyclists based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB). STUDY DESIGN: This study followed the cross-sectional design.
Language: en
Keywords
Safety promotion; Injury prevention; Road traffic injury; Health promotion; Safe behavior