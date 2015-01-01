Abstract

BACKGROUND: Determining suburban area crashes' risk factors may allow for early and operative safety measures to find the main risk factors and moderating effects of crashes. Therefore, this paper has focused on a causal modeling framework. STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: In this study, 52524 suburban crashes were investigated from 2015 to 2016. The hybrid-random-forest-generalized-path-analysis technique (HRF-gPath) was used to extract the main variables and identify mediators and moderators.



RESULTS: This study analyzed 42 explanatory variables using a RF model, and it was found that collision type, distinct, driver misconduct, speed, license, prior cause, plaque description, vehicle maneuver, vehicle type, lighting, passenger presence, seatbelt use, and land use were significant factors. Further analysis using g-Path demonstrated the mediating and predicting roles of collision type, vehicle type, seatbelt use, and driver misconduct. The modified model fitted the data well, with statistical significance ( χ(2)(30) =81.29, P<0.001) and high values for comparative-fit-index and Tucker-Lewis-index exceeding 0.9, as well as a low root-mean-square-error-of-approximation of 0.031 (90% confidence interval: 0.030-0.032).



CONCLUSION: The results of our study identified several significant variables, including collision type, vehicle type, seatbelt use, and driver misconduct, which played mediating and predicting roles. These findings provide valuable insights into the complex factors that contribute to collisions via a theoretical framework and can inform efforts to reduce their occurrence in the future.

