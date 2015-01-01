Abstract

Recipients of interpartner aggression often experience internalizing symptoms. However, individual differences exist, and elucidation of factors that attenuate or exacerbate risk are needed to explicate relations and better inform interventions aimed at reducing mental health sequelae of interpartner aggression. Sleep problems compromise coping abilities and are known to exacerbate risk for mental health problems in the context of family risk. We examined whether sleep problems moderated the extent to which the recipients of interpartner aggression experience internalizing symptoms over time. At the first wave, 194 couples participated (M age [women] = 41.81 years, SD = 5.85; M age [men] = 43.75 years, SD = 6.74; 71% White/European American, 26% Black/African American, 3% other race/ethnicity). Two years later, couples returned for a second wave. Psychological and physical forms of interpartner aggression were measured using self- and partner-reports. Sleep duration (minutes) and sleep quality (efficiency) were derived using actigraphy, and subjective sleep/wake problems were also assessed. Individuals self-reported on their own internalizing symptoms. After controlling for autoregressive effects, sleep moderated the extent to which the recipients of interpartner aggression experienced internalizing symptoms longitudinally. Lower sleep efficiency and more subjective sleep/wake problems among women exacerbated the extent to which interpartner aggression forecasted their internalizing symptoms. Lower sleep efficiency among men magnified relations between interpartner aggression and their internalizing symptoms.



FINDINGS help understand the multiplicative influence that family risk and sleep problems have on mental health over time.

Language: en