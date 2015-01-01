Abstract

Driving behavior recognition can provide an important reference for the intelligent vehicle industry and probe vehicle-based traffic estimation. The identification of driving behavior using mobile sensing techniques such as smartphone- and vehicle-mounted terminals has gained significant attention in recent years. The present work proposed the monitoring of longitudinal driving behavior using a machine learning approach with the support of an on-board unit (OBU). Specifically, based on velocity, three-axis acceleration and three-axis angular velocity data were collected by a mobile vehicle terminal OBU; through the process of data preprocessing and feature extraction, seven machine learning algorithms, including support vector machine (SVM), random forest (RF), k-nearest neighbor algorithm (KNN), logistic regression (LR), BP neural network (BPNN), decision tree (DT), and the Naive Bayes (NB), were applied to implement the classification and monitoring of the longitudinal driving behavior of probe vehicles. The results show that the three classifiers SVM, RF and DT achieved good performances in identifying different longitudinal driving behaviors. The outcome of the present work could contribute to the fields of traffic management and traffic safety, providing important support for the realization of intelligent transport systems and the improvement of driving safety.

