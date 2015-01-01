SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Solaiappan S, Kumar BR, Anbazhagan N, Song Y, Joshi GP, Cho W. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(15): e6819.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23156819

37571602

The real-time vehicular traffic system is an integral part of the urban vehicular traffic system, which provides effective traffic signal control for a large multifaceted traffic network and is a highly challenging distributed control problem. Coordinating vehicular traffic enables the network model to deliver an efficient service flow. Consider that there are four lanes of vehicular traffic in this situation, allowing parallel vehicle movements to occur without causing an accident. In this instance, the vehicular system's control parameters are time and vehicle volume. In this work, vehicular traffic flow is examined, and an algorithm to estimate vehicle waiting time in each direction is estimated. The effectiveness of the proposed vehicle traffic signal distribution control system by comparing the experimental results with a real-time vehicular traffic system is verified. This is also illustrated numerically.


data collection interruption Junction; MATLAB coding; signal parameters; TSM mode; vehicular traffic classification; vehicular traffic congestion; vehicular traffic detection

