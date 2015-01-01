SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xie F, Naumann S, Czogalla O, Zadek H. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(15): e6912.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23156912

37571702

Traffic signal forecasting plays a significant role in intelligent traffic systems since it can predict upcoming traffic signal without using traditional radio-based direct communication with infrastructures, which causes high risk in the communication security. Previously, mathematical and statistical approach has been adopted to predict fixed time traffic signals, but it is no longer suitable for modern traffic-actuated control systems, where signals are dependent on the dynamic requests from traffic flows. And as a large amount of data is available, machine learning methods attract more and more attention. This paper views signal forecasting as a time-series problem. Firstly, a large amount of real data is collected by detectors implemented at an intersection in Hanover via IoT communication among infrastructures. Then, Baseline Model, Dense Model, Linear Model, Convolutional Neural Network, and Long Short-Term Memory (LSTM) machine learning models are trained by one-day data and the results are compared. At last, LSTM is selected for a further training with one-month data producing a test accuracy over 95%, and the median of deviation is only 2 s. Moreover, LSTM is further evaluated as a binary classifier, generating a classification accuracy over 92% and AUC close to 1.


machine learning; intelligent transport; IoT; time-series; traffic signals prediction; V2I communication

