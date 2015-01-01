Abstract

This paper focuses on the analysis of traffic streams on two-lane highways, which are crucial components of transportation networks. Traffic flow measurement technologies, such as detection stations, radar guns, or video cameras, have been used over the years to detect the level of traffic and the operating conditions. This type of sensor can record a large amount of data which is useful to evaluate and monitor road traffic conditions, and it is possible to identify free-moving and constrained vehicles by processing the collected data. This study introduces an exponential headway model to identify the headway threshold above which vehicles can be considered as unconditioned. However, this value could identify vehicles which still retain some autonomy in their speed and maneuvering. Therefore, an additional criterion to distinguish between apparently and actually conditioned vehicles has been introduced, analyzing the speed differences between a vehicle and the preceding one. Three-month sequences of traffic monitored through radar devices placed on some Italian two-lane roads have been analyzed and an exponential headway model has been introduced, as an illustrative example. The results show that introducing the criterion of maneuvering freedom can significantly improve traffic flow analysis, modifying the starting critical values of 4 and 8 s per each studied section, to 2.5 and 3 s, approaching the values suggested by international manuals for traffic flow quality analysis.

