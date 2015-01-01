Abstract

While falls among patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) have been closely associated with an increased postural sway during ecological activities of daily living, there is a dearth of postural sway detection (PSD) research in ecological environments. The present study aimed to investigate the fall sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of our PSD system. Forty healthy young and older adults with MCI at a high risk of falls underwent the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy tests for PSD by simultaneously recording the Berg Balance Scale and Timed Up and Go in ecological environments, and the data were analyzed using the receiver operating characteristic curve and area under the curve. The fall prediction sensitivity ranged from 0.82 to 0.99, specificity ranged from 0.69 to 0.90, and accuracy ranged from 0.53 to 0.81. The PSD system's fall prediction sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy data suggest a reasonable discriminative capacity for distinguishing between fallers and non-fallers as well as predicting falls in older adults with MCI in ecological testing environments.

Language: en