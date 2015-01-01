Abstract

Economic insecurity has grown in the United States since the 1970s impacting all segments of the working-class, including previously insulated sub-groups such as non-Hispanic whites. Moreover, the white working-class has experienced a surge in socio-cultural isolation, and disengagement with societal institutions. This analysis focuses on the health consequences of these developments, with a particular emphasis on the rising "deaths of despair" (suicide, drug poisoning, alcohol related). These deaths have been increasing since the mid-1990s and, at least until recently, tended to be clustered amongst whites without a four-year college degree. Various competing explanations have been put forth, emphasizing distinct factors such as material conditions, socio-cultural dynamics, and accessibility to opioids. Using a series of linear models this analysis examines the county-level association between economic precarity, white working-class population size, opioid accessibility, and deaths of despair.



RESULTS affirm the net effect of each predictor and illuminate an interactive relationship between opioid accessibility and precarity, as well as an interactive relationship between all three predictors. By undertaking an interdisciplinary synthesis of existing research, this study contributes to the understanding of the social determinants of mortality while providing crucial insights into an ongoing crisis in contemporary America.

Language: en