Citation
Bjorklund E. Soc. Sci. Med. 2023; 333: e116153.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37572630
Abstract
Economic insecurity has grown in the United States since the 1970s impacting all segments of the working-class, including previously insulated sub-groups such as non-Hispanic whites. Moreover, the white working-class has experienced a surge in socio-cultural isolation, and disengagement with societal institutions. This analysis focuses on the health consequences of these developments, with a particular emphasis on the rising "deaths of despair" (suicide, drug poisoning, alcohol related). These deaths have been increasing since the mid-1990s and, at least until recently, tended to be clustered amongst whites without a four-year college degree. Various competing explanations have been put forth, emphasizing distinct factors such as material conditions, socio-cultural dynamics, and accessibility to opioids. Using a series of linear models this analysis examines the county-level association between economic precarity, white working-class population size, opioid accessibility, and deaths of despair.
Language: en
Keywords
Mortality; Opioids; Social determinants; Deaths of despair; Economic insecurity