Citation
Gossage LE, Narayanan A, Dipnall JF, Berk M, Sumich A, Haslbeck JMB, Iusitini L, Wrapson W, Tautolo ES, Siegert R. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37571910
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pacific adolescents in New Zealand (NZ) are three to four times more likely than NZ European adolescents to report suicide attempts and have higher rates of suicidal plans. Suicidal thoughts, plans, and attempts, termed suicidality in this study, result from a complex dynamic interplay of factors, which emerging methodologies like network analysis aim to capture.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescents; suicidality; psychopathology; self-harm; network analysis; pessimism