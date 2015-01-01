Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The Integrated Motivational-Volitional Model (IMV) of Suicide is growing in empirical support. The present study advances IMV research through two aims: (1) to qualitatively probe the subjective experiences of defeat, internal entrapment, and external entrapment, and (2) conducting a 3-month prospective mediation analysis using quantitative and qualitative metrics of defeat and entrapment.



METHODS: The study featured an online two-point survey separated by 3 months. Participants were 255 adults living in the United Kingdom.



RESULTS: Persons endorsing qualitative defeat and internal entrapment in their narratives also showed higher quantitative scores on corresponding IMV and suicide-related self-report scales. Internal entrapment mediated the effect of baseline defeat on 3-month suicidal ideation, whereas external entrapment mediated the association of baseline defeat on 3-month suicide attempt likelihood. Quantitative assessment of entrapment was more significantly associated with suicide attempts and ideation within mediation tests compared to corresponding qualitative variables.



CONCLUSIONS: IMV model principles are largely supported by findings. Mediation results support further consideration of entrapment and defeat within clinical practice and public health-focused suicide research. Understanding the complexity of entrapment narratives represents an important next step for conducting qualitative IMV-focused research with minoritized and high-risk suicide populations.

