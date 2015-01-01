Abstract

Self-harm and other mental health difficulties are very common amongst university students, but students face numerous barriers in accessing professional support. Support offered via a smartphone app may help to overcome some of the barriers they face, while providing support that is acceptable and helpful. However, there is limited research on supportive apps for students who self-harm. This study aimed to evaluate a self-help app (BlueIce) for helping students manage their self-harm, mental wellbeing and coping ability. This was a pre-post study in which 80 participants completed baseline measures online and were sent a link to download BlueIce. Of these, 27 completed follow-up questionnaires six weeks later assessing anxiety, depression, self-harm, and coping self-efficacy/styles. At follow-up, participants also completed a questionnaire evaluating BlueIce. Self-harm urges and symptoms of anxiety and depression significantly decreased, and coping self-efficacy significantly increased. Around two thirds (64%) said that BlueIce had stopped them from harming themselves an average of 24 times. Feedback showed that BlueIce helped provide a distraction in difficult times and helped them to manage their emotions in a more adaptive way. Following the trial period, participants' wellbeing had significantly improved, suggesting that BlueIce may be helpful for university students in managing their self-harm urges and general mental health.

