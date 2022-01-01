Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals are at risk for poorer health outcomes in part because of stigma, discrimination, victimization, and resulting trauma and stress. Stigma-related stress can lead to hypervigilance, or a chronic and pervasive state of alertness and readiness to respond to potential threats in the environment. The current study is one of the first to explore LGBTQ-identified individuals' lived experiences of hypervigilance. In a brief online format, participants (N = 245) completed demographic items and were asked to describe their experiences of hypervigilance and its impact on their lives. Participants reported over 30 negative emotions that accompanied hypervigilance; anxiety, fear, and exhaustion were the most common. Negative emotional reactions occurred in public and private settings and with family, coworkers, strangers, and others perceived to be prejudiced. Participants self-monitored and socially withdrew in efforts to protect themselves from stress and risk of harm. Service providers and researchers should assess hypervigilance in LGBTQ individuals and examine the impact on health and well-being while working to combat stigma and advocate for protective and equitable social policies. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

