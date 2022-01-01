Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and asexual (LGBA+) college students have higher risks of mental health difficulties than heterosexual students. Consistent with minority stress theory and the psychological mediation model, we hypothesized that these disparities would be partially accounted for by lower levels of perceived safety and belonging. Data from the Wake Forest Well Being Assessment were used to examine sexual orientation, perceptions of safety, belongingness, depression, anxiety, and happiness among 563 heterosexual participants and 221 LGBA+ participants at a small Southeastern university. LGBA+ students had lower levels of safety, belongingness, and happiness, and higher levels of depression and anxiety than heterosexual students. We tested serial mediation and found that sexual minority identity was indirectly associated with greater levels of depression and anxiety, and lower levels of happiness via lower levels of safety and belongingness. The results are discussed in terms of the need for increased college programming and services to help improve the sense of safety and belongingness among LGBA+ students on college campuses. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

