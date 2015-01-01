SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Pérez-Nebra AR, Silva AJGP, Couto C, Costa MTP, Homonnai CT, Modesto JG. Paidéia (Ribeirão Preto) 2023; 33: e3306.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Universidade de São Paulo, Faculdade de Filosofia Ciências e Letras de Ribeirão Preto)

DOI

10.1590/1982-4327e3306

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The COVID-19 exacerbated violence against women. This study evaluated the possible efficacy of using advertising pieces containing the hypocrisy paradigm, the contrast principle, and moral disengagement mechanisms to prevent and reduce violence against women. We conducted two studies which included exclusively men as participants. Study 1 (n=400; M age =21.69; Me=20.00; SD=5.79) used traditional pieces on violence against women, manipulating only their moral disengagement phrases.

RESULTS suggest that the phrase combined with traditional images is either ineffective or has a rebound effect. Study 2 (n=303; M age =21.38; Me=20.00; SD=4.94) manipulated the image in Study 1, showing more effective results regarding hostility. However, physical aggression showed no significant differences. Finally, some pieces generated a rebound effect, increasing participants' self-perception of aggression. The use of advertising can act as an ally or an enemy of public policies if their effectiveness lacks proper testing.


Language: en

Keywords

advertising; morality; social technology; violence against women

