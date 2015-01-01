Abstract

One of the worst epidemics that endangers our life and has an impact on the future is the epidemic of road accidents. The goal of this study is to define traffic accidents, comprehend their causes, pinpoint the key elements that affect the seriousness of driver injuries, and ultimately identify the factors that contribute to accidents, such as excessive speed, alcohol, and drug use, the driver, the road, the vehicle, and environmental factors. Understanding prior research and studies are crucial. In earlier experiments, data visualization was accomplished using the VOS viewer. The Dimension, Web of Science, and Scopus websites were used to download the information for the keywords in Excel format. By country, it lists these terms, authors, and researchers. The researcher was able to conduct a study that was identical to his or her study with the aid of the keywords "driver injury severity," "driver crash," and "crash analysis."

Language: en