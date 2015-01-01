Abstract

Traffic crashes are one of the main reasons for the death of many people and the loss of property Therefore, it is important to conduct research and studies to reduce the risk of accidents and identify the causes that lead to their occurrence. The condition of the pavement is one of the main factors that lead to accidents, as several studies have been presented that show the impact of pavement defects such as rutting, roughness, and skid resistance on traffic safety. This research was conducted to find out and compile the most important research papers using the web of science (WOS) and then analyzing the data using the VOSviewer program, and to know the most countries and journals published on the related pavement condition of road crashes, as well as to know the authors and their cooperation. In addition to knowing the keywords that help researchers research this topic. In order to benefit from these studies in knowing the causes of accidents, analyzing and treating them, and improving the performance of roads using modern analysis and maintenance methods that ensure traffic safety.

Language: en