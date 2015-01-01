Abstract

Traffic crash commonly referred to as a car crashes with another vehicle or other objects, such as pedestrians, animals, road barriers, or other immovable structures like a utility pole or wall. This can result in injuries, fatalities, vehicle and road damage. In latest years, the number of traffic crashes has increased in Iraq, particularly on rural roads. Because of the severity of the rural road crash problem in Iraq, it has become critical to investigate and understand the causes of rural road traffic crashes. Rural road traffic crashes in Al-Diwaniyah Province haven't been highlighted since 2003. According to the Planning Ministry's yearly statistical report, Iraq (2020) the number of crashes recorded in Iraq is 8186, 587 of them are in Al-Diwaniyah Governorate. The percentage of traffic crashes in 2020 inside the city was 47.01% and outside it was 52.99%. The goal of this research is to analyze traffic crash data to identify the crucial factors that impact the occurrence of vehicle crashes in Al-Diwaniyah Province.

Language: en