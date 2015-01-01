SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tsantefski M, Humphreys C, Wilde T, Young A, Heward-Belle S, O'Leary P. J. Fam. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s10896-023-00551-5

Few studies have investigated how high-risk domestic and family violence perpetrators threaten staff, how organizations support staff, and whether communities of practice improve service coordination and the safety of workers and the families they serve. The purpose of this article is to explore worker safety among practitioners involved in high-risk domestic and family violence and child protection cases.


Child protection; Client violence; Domestic and family violence; Psychological harm; Risk assessment; Safety planning; Worker safety

