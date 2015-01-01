Abstract

Despite the increase in sexual violence (SV) amongst young people, the use of formal services is poor. Effective coverage of health services is related to a satisfactory and quality care for the people who need a specific intervention. The aim of this study is to identify the factors that influence effective coverage of SV services from the perspective of young people and professionals in Spain. A qualitative study was conducted using an inductive thematic analysis approach based on 38 semistructured interviews with young people and professionals working in SV resource services and/or youth services in Spain, from September 2020 to October 2021. A content analysis was carried out. Both the professionals and young people referred to the fact that effective coverage is limited by the factors related to SV normalization and stigma, the lack of training of professionals, and the lack of human and economic resources. Furthermore, the young interviewees perceive sexual education as more biological and not focused on SV, as well as excessive bureaucracy, medicalization of processes, and the lack of trust in resources. However, the professionals mentioned the excessive specialization of psychological recovery accompaniment programmes and the lack of specialization of judicial institutions. To conclude, both the young people and professionals identified factors that reduce effective coverage of the services related to the social construction of the problem, training, and availability of resources. The young people also perceive other factors related to care and services, while the professionals place more emphasis on factors related to the user population.

Language: en