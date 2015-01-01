Abstract

According to the recent report released by the WHO every year around 1.25 million people die due to road accidents. It is indeed a loss for any society, especially when people aged between 18-39 is the maximum and dies from road accidents. Every death has a socio-economic 'cost' that can't be repaid by any government. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2020 report, there were a total of 1,31,714 deaths due to road accidents in India. India accounts for almost 10% of all crash-related deaths while accounting for only 1% of the world's vehicles. Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) are the eighth leading cause of death globally for all ages and the first cause in the 5-29 years age group. This paper is an attempt to explore if there is any relation between road accidents and the role of family in lessening them.

