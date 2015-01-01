SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Endrasari F, Djamari DW, Budiman BA, Triawan F. Automotive Experiences 2022; 5(2): 137-149.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022)

DOI

10.31603/ae.6136

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study derives a rollover index for a delta E-trike. Past works derive the rollover index by considering lateral centrifugal force only. In contrast, this study proposes a rollover index which is derived under the assumption that the centrifugal force act in both lateral and longitudinal direction. This assumption will give a result closer to the real-life application. In addition, a parametric study on the effect of center of gravity location on rollover index is also proposed. The study continued with the layout assessment, which is done as the considerations in rearranging the powertrain components inside the E-trike. The comparison between initial and new layout shows that the new arrangement gives several advantages to the delta E-trike.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print