Citation
Gehrke SR, Russo BJ, Huff MP, Smaglik EJ. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The realization of the many benefits of bicycling will not be achieved in American regions until safer bike infrastructure and bicycling conditions are presented to a more general population. The Phoenix region--one of the nation's most populous--has sought policies and programs to increase bicycling rates. Yet, the region continues to have a small mode share, underscoring a need to motivate population-level bicycling adoption. This study examines 2015-2019 bicycle-vehicle crash data to identify those macro-level factors associated with bicycle-vehicle crashes and a subset of crashes where a serious injury or fatality occurred. Specifically, the effects of a robust set of socioeconomic and built environment factors, measured at three hexagon spatial extents, in negative binomial and spatial Durbin models were estimated for the two crash outcomes.
Language: en
Keywords
bicycle crashes; bicycle safety; bicycling; built environment; spatial Durban model