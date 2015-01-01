Abstract

Motorized Two Wheelers (MTWs) possess specific driving patterns which increase their crash risk, especially in heterogeneous traffic, typically found in developing countries. Understanding the driving behavior of MTWs in such conditions is crucial for transportation researchers and vehicle manufacturers to improve driving behavior modeling, vehicle design, and risk evaluation. This study aims to model single-leader following behavior of MTWs in mixed traffic, by using Generalized Linear Modelling (GLM) technique to develop a safe-distance following model considering various factors specific to mixed traffic. Time to Collision (TTC) and Potential Index for Collision with Urgent Deceleration (PICUD) were employed for the safety assessment.



RESULTS of the study present a typical MTW following behavior and associated crash risk for heterogeneous traffic. Apart from theoretical applications such as microsimulation modeling, this study is useful for smart systems such as collision avoidance systems, in-vehicle warning and autonomous driving systems.

