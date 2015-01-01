Abstract

Road traffic accidents are considered as the most important health concern to the general public, it results numerous injuries and deaths worldwide. India is the one of the developing countries, where the rate of traffic road accidents are more than other critical fatalities. This paper reviews various factors and statistics related to road accidents occurred in various countries and also studies different control measures suggested by the researchers. The study interested to forecast the magnitude of road traffic accidents for the future, so that decision makers can make appropriate decisions for precaution. This study also provides an assessment of road traffic accidents in India and its impact based on total registered cases in 2021. The universe of this study was all states of India. This study will also create awareness and help the Government to minimize the road traffic accidents. The researcher has taken secondary data for this study. The study has also tried to pick up the scenario of road traffic accidents and its tremendous situation has also been observed. The findings of this study analyzed that the general trends of road traffic accidents (RTAs), where deaths and injuries increased gradually. Although the number of RTAs and deaths observed decreasing trend in recent years, the ratio of number of deaths to accidents increased significantly. The road traffic accidents data reveals that 1130 accidents and 422 deaths occur in every day while 47 accidents and 18 deaths occur in every hour. The empirical study in this area is the need of the hour for preventing the victim's distress and road accidents in near future.

Language: en