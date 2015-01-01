Abstract

This study explores road users' behaviors and accident analyses on different travel modes in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region (BMR). The questionnaire survey was adopted and designed based on contributing factors related to risk behavior perceptions in different travel modes. A total of 3000 participants submitted questionnaires that provided data for a multiple regression model analysis. The results indicated that different travel modes have different risk behavior perceptions. Road users of vulnerable modes of travel, such as walking and cycling, were more aware of risky behaviors than users of others. Risky, violent behavior may occur due to fatigue, driving while taking drugs, or aggressive tactics where the driver may lose control and cause an accident. However, driver negligence, especially violating traffic rules, may sometimes cause risky behavior. The results show that age, gender, education level, income level, marital status, driving experience, accident experience, and attitude toward road safety affect risk behavior perception. In conclusion, the differentiation of vehicles plays a vital role as a critical issue that should be understood for effectively mitigating risks in different travel patterns.

