Abstract

Virtually every day, there is an incidence of reported cases of rape, either in teenage girls or children. It is as a result of this that the issue of rape is seen and considered a global issue, given the rising cases in virtually most of the global environment. In Nigeria, the fight against rape has been mainly geared towards the protection of women & girls against violence (sexual violence). This is concerning the fact that in 2020 Nigeria alone, about 20 states governments, through the initiatives of the office of the first lady, had one or more events to commemorate the 16days activism on Gender-Based Violence against women and girls, so many CSOs, NGOs Faith Based Organizations were all, in one way or the other given their voice to the issue of sexual violence against women & girls. The effort of the Nigerian government has received laudable applause from various quarters. However, it has been noticed that the issues of rape have been gender-based, that it mainly focuses on the female alone, virtually little or nothing has been said about sexual violence against Men & Boys, yet it is of growing concern with its prevalence in our society. It is in this regard that this study tends to adopt a hybrid method of study to examine issues as they relate to male rape. The study, therefore, found that the issues of male rape have gradually crept into society, and it has become very prevalent within society as little or nothing is done about it. The study further concludes and recommends that the issues of rape should not focus on females alone as a result of the fact that it is gradually becoming an act been perpetrated, and most males are suffering in silence. The law, government, and NGO that protect the female against any form of sexual violence should also seek to protect the male.

Language: en