Abstract

The problem of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) in the Nigerian context cannot be overemphasized. The paper will map the trend of road traffic crashes in Nigeria using Geographic Information System (GIS) techniques for a decade (2010-2020).



FINDINGS from such mapping will inform policy formulation and program implementation at tactical and operational levels to curb the menace of RTA in Nigeria. Data used for this study is extracted from the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Statistical Digest. The methods of analysis adopted for the study are Descriptive Statistic and Geographic Information System (GIS) with results presented in tables, graphs and maps. The results shows that the highest rate of road traffic crashes is in year 2011(10.8%), 2012(10.5%), 2013(11.1%) and 2021(10.6%) respectively with Kaduna state, Ogun state, Oyo state and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja classified as black or hot spots over a decade now. This study therefore recommends that geo-visualization as the creation and use of visual representations that facilitate thinking, understanding, and knowledge construction of geospatial data should be encourage among agencies and parastatals responsible for safety of lives and properties most especially on the roads.

Keywords: Road Traffic Crashes, Trend, Thematic Mapping, Geographic Information System, Nigeria.

Language: en