Abstract

The world population is growing rapidly and the population of the elderly is on the increase as well. The increase has brought along with it number of social problem among the elderly to the front burner of public policy and social work practice. One of such problems is that of elder abuse. While many advanced countries have evolved mechanisms of dealing with this challenge, many African states are yet to come to grips it. The study therefore examines the social work intervention strategies for victims of elder abuse in Ukhun community, Edo State, Nigeria. The study adopts the survey research design while the population of the study comprised all adult males and females 65 and above residing in Ukhun community for at least 6 months irrespective of marital status, social and economic status or ethnic group. It was discovered from the study that elderly abuse is very common at Ukhun community and the age of the elderly people who are abused is a factor that makes the victim vulnerable to the frequency and the report rates. Those who are very fray and weak are less likely to report abuse against them compared to those who are relatively young in the adult age. Different categories of abuse against the elderly are recorded in Ukhun Communities with lot of predisposing factors that enhance the perpetrators into such act. However, the adoption of adequate intervention strategies will help control and address the menace of elderly abuse in the study area and Nigeria in general. It is recommended that social security scheme or policy for the elderly people in Nigeria should be broad base that include artisans, drivers, and farmers, amongst others with adequate tax relief in respect to maintenance of close relatives incapacitated by old age.

Keywords: Ageing, Abuse, Elderly, Intervention, Social Strategies

Language: en