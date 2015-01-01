|
Citation
|
Alhassan EO, Iwuala CC, Kenku AA. Kampala Int. Univ. J. Humanit. 2023; 8(2): 143-155.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Kampala International University)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aggressive behaviour or tendencies is a great concern to all and sundry, of which there has been less work done on this phenomenon. Therefore, we investigated the influence of demographic variables and peer relations on aggressive tendencies among students from four secondary schools in Keffi, Nasarawa State - Nigeria. 200 students (135 males and 65 females) between 14 and 25 years of age participated in the study. In addition to providing demographic data, participants responded to the Index of Peer Relations (IPR) scale developed by Hudson et al., (1986) to assess the extent to which a respondent has problems with peers. Participants also responded to Buss Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ) developed by Buss and Perry (1992) to measure aggression. Univariate Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) and Pearson Product-Moment Correlation Analysis was used to test the study hypotheses.
Language: en