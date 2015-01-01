|
Raji BA, Dina AO, Oduwole IO. Kampala Int. Univ. J. Humanit. 2023; 8(2): 233-241.
(Copyright © 2023, College of Humanities and Social Sciences of Kampala International University)
Abstract
Sea piracy poses a significant threat to seafarers and the economic well-being of nations. While the international coordinated fight against piracy resulted in a significant reduction in attacks around the Gulf of Aden, a similar effort among countries within the Gulf of Guinea is yet to achieve the desired result, as the region remains a global hotspot for pirate attacks. This study examined the geographic spread, variation, and categories of ships attacked in the Gulf region between 2009 and 2020. The Expo-facto research design was adopted for the study. Data emanated from the website of the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) log on pirate distress calls within the Gulf of Guinea between 2009 and 2020. Tools used for analysis include Analysis of Variance (ANOVA), and The Arc-View GIS 10.4 to analyse the objectives of the study.
Language: en