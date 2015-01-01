Abstract

Assault against medical practitioners is a global public health problem. Research has shown that healthcare personnel are more exposed to violence in their work settings. The root causes of this incident of assault on healthcare providers have been linked to several legal and social economic issues. Although there seem to be laws against any form of assault, it has become a recurrent event of an assault on healthcare providers by a patient or their relative. It is concerning this that this study embarks on a hybrid method of study in ascertaining the root causes and legal implications concerning the assault of healthcare providers by a patient or their relative. In this regard, …… questionnaire was sent to respondents, and a descriptive and analytical method was adopted in analyzing the data obtained. The study found that there is an incidence of assault of healthcare providers in Nigeria and it is majorly caused by the low status of healthcare providers, poor quality of health facilities, and high cost of healthcare. It was therefore concluded and recommended that to curtail the incidence of assault on healthcare providers, the Nigerian government must ensure quality accessible healthcare, and intensify legislative and judicial measures in curtailing such heinous acts of patient or relative assaulting healthcare providers.

Keywords: Legal, Assault, Healthcare, Patients, Nigeria

Language: en