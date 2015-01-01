Abstract

Today's times are characterized by increased mobility of people, primarily by road traffic. The number of zones where roadworks are carried out is continuously increasing, so the number of risky situations in which drivers can find themselves is also increasing. Roadwork zones represent high-risk conditions in traffic, both for road users and construction workers. This paper presents and analyses data on road crashes and their consequences in roadwork zones, including the analysis of four typical roadwork situations that could pose a risk for traffic participants. The obtained results can be used to prevent similar accidents in the future in road construction zones.

