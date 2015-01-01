Abstract

Germany remains the only large country in the world without a general speed limit on highways. One of the main arguments for this policy is that lower speeds represent a travel time cost that is not outweighed by benefits, such as a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. As transport decision making in the European Union is based on cost-benefit analysis (CBA), this paper compares the value of travel time, fuel consumption, infrastructure, crashes, carbon dioxide (CO2), and air pollution.



RESULTS suggests that, at the low end of the estimate, a 130 kph speed limit will generate welfare gains in the order of 950 million Euro per year. The 'no speed limit' policy consequently represents a subsidy forwarded to fast drivers. The paper also discusses the views of the public vis-à-vis automobile lobbies, and the relevance of Germany's climate change mitigation law, mandating that transport systems be decarbonized. The CBA suggests that a 130 kph speed limit is a policy field where environmental concerns, positive economic effects, and public opinion can be aligned.

