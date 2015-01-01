SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ehsani JP, Michael JP, Frattaroli S, Yenokyan G, Sabit A. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(4): e239152.

(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.9152

unavailable

Motor vehicle crash deaths are increasing at a historic rate, and alcohol is associated with close to one-third of all fatalities.1 Vehicle impairment prevention technologies can recognize whether a driver is dangerously impaired by alcohol or other causes and prevent an impaired driver from operating the vehicle. Installed in every vehicle, this technology could save more than 9000 lives per year.2 The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 mandates that by November 2024, the US Department of Transportation establish a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard requiring impairment prevention systems in all new cars within 3 subsequent years.3 Public support for impairment prevention technologies is not thoroughly understood. We conducted a national survey measuring public support for this technology, and how this compares to a range of other safety technologies...

Keywords : Ethanol impaired driving


Language: en
