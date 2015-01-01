Abstract

Adolescence is critical for values development since transitions in several domains occur during this period. Building upon Schwartz's circumplex model, this study investigated stability and change of values during adolescence and their environmental precursors (i.e., parental rejection and community violence exposure). A sample of 773 Italian high school students (342 males; Mage [Time 1] = 14.19, SD = 0.56) was assessed using self-report questionnaires across four waves. Rank-order stability coefficients were moderate for all values. Latent growth curve analyses revealed a significant linear increase in self-enhancement; all the other values displayed a quadratic shape in change over time, with a decline in the first part of the curve and a subsequent increase across time points. Overall, significant associations were found between environmental factors and the baseline levels of values. Value change over time was not significantly predicted by environmental factors except for openness to change, which was associated with paternal rejection. Specifically, high paternal rejection was linked with a faster decrease and a slower increase of openness to change over time. These findings highlight the importance of longitudinal studies when examining value change over time. Also, they suggest that environmental factors may play a significant role in shaping adolescent values.

