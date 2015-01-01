Abstract

For just over a decade, interpersonal violence has impacted the daily life of the Mexican population, particularly adolescents. With the aim of having an instrument that assesses the perception of violent events in different contexts, the objective was to adapt and validate the "Questionnaire exposure to violence" (CEV), to which was added a group of items related to exposure to violent events through the mass media (TV, social networks, and streaming). The findings show that the CEV has a high psychometric quality in the Mexican adolescent population, and that the inclusion of items related to the perception of the occurrence of violent events through the mass media proved to be useful to evaluate violence on this scale. The model obtained in the confirmatory factor analysis was verified by means of absolute indices (GFI, AGFI, CFI, RMSEA and NFI Delta1), which were above the minimum acceptable, showing two clearly defined factors: the perception of violence in physical contexts and in mass media contexts.

Language: en