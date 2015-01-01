Abstract

This research aims to investigate the influence of adopting the target speed concept on different types of crashes including pedestrian, bike, and speeding-related crashes. The Target speed is the highest speed that vehicles should operate on a roadway segment in a specific context. Based on the reviewed literature, this is the first study to investigate the relationship between target speed and crash frequency. Hence, big data including probe-vehicle data, traffic characteristics, geometric features, and land use attributes were utilized to develop crash prediction models. The main contributions of this research are to quantify the impacts of target speed on traffic safety considering context categories and to conclude the potential recommendations to lower different types of crashes. The 85th percentile speed was calculated and utilized in the developed models. Three crash prediction models were developed for pedestrian, bike, and speeding-related crashes. They were used in the analysis to quantify the impact of adopting target speed on different crash types. The results showed a significant reduction in the three crash types when using the target speed. Most of the improvements took place in three context categories: C3C: Suburban Commercial Segments, C3R: Suburban Residential Segments, and C4: Urban General Segments. Hence, this research recommends adopting target speed specifically in urban and suburban areas. Further, it suggests considering some measures to lower vulnerable road users' and speeding-related crashes. Following the recommendations of this research would help to reduce different types of crash frequency, hence, improving the mobility and safety for all users in different context classifications.

Language: en