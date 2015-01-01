Abstract

The first year of college is often marked by increased levels of alcohol consumption; first-year students also vary in their sense of fitting in on campus. Research has amply documented the links between social and enhancement drinking motives with various alcohol outcomes among college students. However, it is unclear how perceived levels of fitting in on campus potentially buffers or amplifies the relationship between drinking motives and drinking behavior. We explored whether perceptions of fitting in on campus moderated effects of social and/or enhancement drinking motives on drinks per week. A sample of 121 heavy drinking first year college students (50 % female, 58 % non-Latinx White, M = 18 years of age) were assessed twice in their first semester (baseline, 3 months) in the context of an alcohol-specific intervention. Hierarchical linear regressions were conducted to test whether drinking motives (social and enhancement) at baseline prospectively predicted drinks per week at 3 months. We hypothesized a positive association between both drinking motives and drinks per week; whether fitting in moderates these relationships was exploratory. Regression analyses yielded non-significant main effects of social motives, enhancement motives, and feelings of fitting in on drinks per week. There was no significant interaction for social motives, but the interaction between enhancement motives and fitting in was significant. Participants with a low sense of fitting in had a strong positive relationship between enhancement motives and drinks per week. Improving perceptions of fitting in for first-year college students may potentially reduce the association between enhancement drinking motives and drinks per week.

Language: en