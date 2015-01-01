|
Menon V, Vijayakumar L. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 88: e103728.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37573803
|
Accurate prediction of suicide risk is important because it allows evidence-based interventions to be targeted to at-risk populations. Conventional approaches to prediction of suicide risk have shown suboptimal accuracy. In this context, artificial intelligence (AI)-based models for suicide prediction, with their ability to handle big data collected through low-burden methods, have gained research traction in the recent past. Preliminary evidence suggests the promise of AI-driven methods for suicide prediction and prevention. These methods may hold particular relevance for India and other low-and-middle-income countries because they may be more feasible, scalable, less stigmatizing, and potentially more resource-effective.
Language: en
|
India; Big data; Artificial intelligence; Suicide prevention; Suicide prediction; Suicide risk assessment