Abstract

Accurate prediction of suicide risk is important because it allows evidence-based interventions to be targeted to at-risk populations. Conventional approaches to prediction of suicide risk have shown suboptimal accuracy. In this context, artificial intelligence (AI)-based models for suicide prediction, with their ability to handle big data collected through low-burden methods, have gained research traction in the recent past. Preliminary evidence suggests the promise of AI-driven methods for suicide prediction and prevention. These methods may hold particular relevance for India and other low-and-middle-income countries because they may be more feasible, scalable, less stigmatizing, and potentially more resource-effective.

Language: en