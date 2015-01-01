Abstract

In unconscious appearing patients with acute brain injury, wilful brain activation to motor commands without behavioural signs of command following, known as cognitive motor dissociation (CMD), is associated with functional recovery. CMD can be detected by applying machine learning to EEG recorded during motor command presentation in behaviourally unresponsive patients. Identifying patients with CMD carries clinical implications for patient interactions, communication with families, and guidance of therapeutic decisions but underlying mechanisms of CMD remain unknown. By analysing structural lesion patterns and network level dysfunction we tested the hypothesis that, in cases with preserved arousal and command comprehension, a failure to integrate comprehended motor commands with motor outputs underlies CMD. Manual segmentation of T2-fluid attenuated inversion recovery and diffusion weighted imaging sequences quantifying structural injury was performed in consecutive unresponsive patients with acute brain injury (n = 107) who underwent EEG-based CMD assessments and MRI. Lesion pattern analysis was applied to identify lesion patterns common among patients with (n = 21) and without CMD (n = 86). Thalamocortical and cortico-cortical network connectivity were assessed applying ABCD classification of power spectral density plots and weighted pairwise phase consistency (WPPC) to resting EEG, respectively. Two distinct structural lesion patterns were identified on MRI for CMD and three for non-CMD patients. In non-CMD patients, injury to brainstem arousal pathways including the midbrain were seen, while no CMD patients had midbrain lesions. A group of non-CMD patients was identified with injury to the left thalamus, implicating possible language comprehension difficulties. Shared lesion patterns of globus pallidus and putamen were seen for a group of CMD patients, which have been implicated as part of the anterior forebrain mesocircuit in patients with reversible disorders of consciousness. Thalamocortical network dysfunction was less common in CMD patients [ABCD-index 2.3 (interquartile range, IQR 2.1-3.0) versus 1.4 (IQR 1.0-2.0), P < 0.0001; presence of D 36% versus 3%, P = 0.0006], but WPPC was not different. Bilateral cortical lesions were seen in patients with and without CMD. Thalamocortical disruption did not differ for those with CMD, but long-range WPPC was decreased in 1-4 Hz [odds ratio (OR) 0.8; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.7-0.9] and increased in 14-30 Hz frequency ranges (OR 1.2; 95% CI 1.0-1.5). These structural and functional data implicate a failure of motor command integration at the anterior forebrain mesocircuit level with preserved thalamocortical network function for CMD patients with subcortical lesions. Amongst patients with bilateral cortical lesions preserved cortico-cortical network function is associated with CMD detection. These data may allow screening for CMD based on widely available structural MRI and resting EEG.

Language: en