Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child physical abuse (PA) is a significant societal concern with limited research into predictors of re-reports.



OBJECTIVE: Our research explores correlations between sociodemographic variables and re-reported PA. Our aim was to characterize populations at higher risk and identify changes in presentation during the COVID-19 pandemic. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This retrospective descriptive study focused on 238 patients with re-reports of PA made by a pediatric hospital from January 2019 through April 2021.



METHODS: We analyzed sociodemographic information and details of reports made to child protective services (CPS) obtained from the electronic health record.



RESULTS: Females were 2.5 years older than males (mean 11.0 and 8.5 years, respectively) (p < .001, 95%CI 1.21-3.76). Males were more likely to have observable injuries (OR 2.61, p < .001) and a CPS response (OR = 2.70, p = .003). Patients categorized as "Other" races were less likely to have observable injuries (OR = 0.32, p = .006). Presentation changed during the pandemic: a quadrupling of re-reports by behavioral health clinicians caused the percentage of reports made by them to increase significantly (OR = 3.46, p < .001) and the mean age increased by 2.0 years (8.2 years before, 10.2 years during) (p = .009, 95%CI 0.5-3.5), though females remained approximately 2.2 years older than males (p = .003, 95%CI 0.8-3.7).



CONCLUSIONS: Males experienced higher rates of re-reported PA and were younger at the time of re-report. Changes to presentation during the pandemic suggest an increase in PA among older children. Future research should further explore differences in sex/race, while current prevention efforts should focus on children receiving behavioral health care.

