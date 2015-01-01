Abstract

BACKGROUND: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends all pediatricians to be ready to implement trauma-informed care, including the mitigation of impacts of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) through screening and identification of at-risk population. Reliable survey tools and knowledge of the consequences of ACEs are needed.



OBJECTIVE: This study examines the healthcare utilization and diagnoses captured in insurance claims in association with the number of ACEs recorded by the Family Map Inventories (FMI). The FMI offers a comprehensive family assessment, which includes child ACEs (FMI-ACEs) using prospective, proxy risk indicators. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Low-income families (N = 1647) with children aged three to five years who completed the FMI were linked to their insurance records.



METHODS: Multivariable logistic and generalized linear regression models were fitted to explore the association between the number of ACEs (FMI-ACEs scores) and healthcare utilization and health outcomes.



RESULTS: Children were exposed at rates of 32.4 % to zero, 31.7 % to one, 19.7 % to two, and 16.3 % to three or more ACEs. The FMI-ACEs scores were associated with greater use of non-preventive outpatient visits, filled prescriptions, and overall use of healthcare. Incidences of adjustment disorders were 4 times and attention-deficit conducts were 2 times higher among children with the highest FMI-ACEs scores than those with zero FMI-ACEs.



CONCLUSIONS: This study marks the first effort to conduct insurance claims data review to ascertain association between a survey measure of ACEs and health utilization and diagnosed conditions. The association of ACEs risk screening and healthcare utilization and diagnoses was observed.

Language: en