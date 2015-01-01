Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, few injury compensation schemes supported access to service-delivery via telehealth. The aim of this qualitative study was to explore the perspectives of people recovering from serious transport injury, health care providers, and senior staff of a transport injury compensation scheme, in relation to the uptake and implementation of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its ongoing use.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were undertaken with 35 participants, including 15 seriously injured patients, 16 health care providers and 4 compensation scheme staff. A thematic analysis was performed using a framework approach.



RESULTS: Themes identified included the need to provide continuity of care via telehealth during the pandemic for patients recovering from injury, and the associated organisational and technical support needs. It was noted that some types of services worked well via telehealth, including psychology, while others did not, including physical assessments. The convenience of telehealth was highlighted, in relation to reduced travel. However, there were often safety fears relating to falls, and communication issues with injured people.



CONCLUSIONS: This research found that the majority of injured patients and health care providers had benefitted from the introduction of service delivery via telehealth during the pandemic for some types of services. Participants saw opportunities for continued benefit post-pandemic, particularly for improving equity of access to health care for people with barriers to mobility and travel.

